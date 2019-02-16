It is now cheaper for Pakistanis to travel to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has made visit visas to the Kingdom for Pakistanis cheaper.

A single visit visa has been made 1,662 riyals cheaper and now costs 338 riyals, according to a press release issued by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad.

A multi-visit visa is now 675 riyals. It used to cost 3,000 riyals.

These new fees came into effect from February 15.

However, these new fees do not include Hajj or Umrah fees.

