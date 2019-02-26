Islamabad summons New Delhi’s envoy, protests violation of Pakistan’s airspace



Islamabad lodged strong protest with the New Delhi’s representative in Pakistan and condemned India’s violation of Pakistan’s “territorial integrity”.

The acting foreign secretary summoned the Indian acting high commissioner and strongly condemned his country’s violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said a press statement released by the Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The acting foreign secretary categorically stated that Indian aggression was a threat to regional peace and stability and would get a befitting response by Pakistan at a time and place of its choosing.

The Foreign Office official also condemned the baseless Indian allegations against Pakistan’s involvement in the recent attack in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position of continued support to the peaceful political struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The foreign office said eight Indian aircrafts crossed into Pakistan’s air space at approximately 0254 hours today, however, they were effectively intercepted by the Pakistan Air Force’s jets and forced to scuttle back to their country. While escaping, they randomly released their ordnance which landed in an uninhabited remote area, it stated.

Islamabad also rebutted the baseless Indian claims of targeting a large terrorist camp and resultant causalities. The foreign office said India is making these claims only to placate its masses amid electioneering.

