Islamabad summons New Delhi’s envoy, protests violation of Pakistan’s airspace

February 26, 2019

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal. Photo: AFP


Islamabad lodged strong protest with the New Delhi’s representative in Pakistan and condemned India’s violation of Pakistan’s “territorial integrity”.

The acting foreign secretary summoned the Indian acting high commissioner and strongly condemned his country’s violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said a press statement released by the Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The acting foreign secretary categorically stated that Indian aggression was a threat to regional peace and stability and would get a befitting response by Pakistan at a time and place of its choosing.

Related: Pakistan will respond to the Indian attack when and where it chooses: foreign minister

The Foreign Office official also condemned the baseless Indian allegations against Pakistan’s involvement in the recent attack in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position of continued support to the peaceful political struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The foreign office said eight Indian aircrafts crossed into Pakistan’s air space at approximately 0254 hours today, however, they were effectively intercepted by the Pakistan Air Force’s jets and forced to scuttle back to their country. While escaping, they randomly released their ordnance which landed in an uninhabited remote area, it stated.

Islamabad also rebutted the baseless Indian claims of targeting a large terrorist camp and resultant causalities. The foreign office said India is making these claims only to placate its masses amid electioneering.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

‘I felt powerful’: Afghan trailblazer who confronted Taliban on women

February 26, 2019 9:20 pm

Time for India to wait and get ready for our surprise, says the ISPR director-general

February 26, 2019 8:23 pm

Karachi police arrests two drug dealers for transporting narcotics worth Rs15m

February 26, 2019 8:02 pm

Who was Hayatullah Khan and why should we all know him?

February 26, 2019 6:27 pm

Pakistan will respond to the Indian attack when and where it chooses: foreign minister

February 26, 2019 4:06 pm

National Security Commission rejects India’s ‘baseless and fictional’ claims on LoC violation

February 26, 2019 2:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.