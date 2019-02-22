Islamabad High Court to announce decision in Nawaz Sharif’s sentence suspension case on Monday

February 22, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court will announce its verdict in Nawaz Sharif’s appeal to have his sentence in the Al-Azizia case suspended on Monday.

A two-member bench will hear the case on Monday (February 25) at 12pm.

The three-time former prime minister wants his sentence in the Al-Azizia case suspended until the final verdict in the appeal is announced. He was awarded a seven-year sentence in the case on December 24, 2018.

His lawyers have cited his poor health as one of the reasons why his sentence should be suspended. The court reserved its verdict in the case on February 20.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Want to solve problems of the lawyer community, says IHC chief justice in football ground case

February 21, 2019 11:28 pm

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in former ISI chief’s petition to remove his name from the ECL

February 21, 2019 2:18 pm

IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al Azizia case

February 20, 2019 8:14 pm

Nawaz Sharif is still my leader, says Zaeem Qadri

February 19, 2019 7:33 pm

Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment hasn’t even started, his lawyer tells court

February 18, 2019 6:38 pm

Former PM Nawaz Sharif shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital

February 15, 2019 2:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.