Islamabad High Court to announce decision in Nawaz Sharif’s sentence suspension case on Monday

The Islamabad High Court will announce its verdict in Nawaz Sharif’s appeal to have his sentence in the Al-Azizia case suspended on Monday.

A two-member bench will hear the case on Monday (February 25) at 12pm.

The three-time former prime minister wants his sentence in the Al-Azizia case suspended until the final verdict in the appeal is announced. He was awarded a seven-year sentence in the case on December 24, 2018.

His lawyers have cited his poor health as one of the reasons why his sentence should be suspended. The court reserved its verdict in the case on February 20.

