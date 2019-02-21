Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in former ISI chief’s petition to remove his name from the ECL

February 21, 2019

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Thursday its verdict in former ISI chief Asad Durrani’s request to have his name removed from the ECL.

The defence ministry presented a sealed inquiry report to Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Durrani, a retired lieutenant general, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the interior ministry and government for putting his name on the no-fly list for writing a controversial book.

Related: Former ISI DG Asad Durrani challenges his name being put on the ECL

Brigadier Falak Naz, the directory of the ministry of defence’s legal branch, said Durrani’s name should not be removed from the ECL.

However, Durrani’s lawyer said he retired from the ISI in 1993 and asked what was wrong with writing a book in 2018. The army investigated Durrani for co-authoring a book with the former chief of the Indian spy agency, RAW.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment hasn’t even started, his lawyer tells court

February 18, 2019 6:38 pm

Punjab govt ordered to submit Nawaz Sharif’s medical records in sentence suspension case 

February 6, 2019 4:37 pm

SC orders action against army officers who ‘engaged in political activity’ during the Faizabad dharna

February 6, 2019 12:30 pm

WWE’s Stephanie McMahon busts a move to famous Bollywood number Humko tumse pyar hai

February 2, 2019 8:33 pm

Islamabad High Court orders former NADRA chairperson’s name to be taken off the ECL

February 1, 2019 11:43 am

IHC wants to know why disqualification petition against Asif Zardari should be heard on a priority basis

January 29, 2019 11:48 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.