Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in former ISI chief’s petition to remove his name from the ECL

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Thursday its verdict in former ISI chief Asad Durrani’s request to have his name removed from the ECL.

The defence ministry presented a sealed inquiry report to Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Durrani, a retired lieutenant general, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the interior ministry and government for putting his name on the no-fly list for writing a controversial book.

Brigadier Falak Naz, the directory of the ministry of defence’s legal branch, said Durrani’s name should not be removed from the ECL.

However, Durrani’s lawyer said he retired from the ISI in 1993 and asked what was wrong with writing a book in 2018. The army investigated Durrani for co-authoring a book with the former chief of the Indian spy agency, RAW.

