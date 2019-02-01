Islamabad High Court orders former NADRA chairperson’s name to be taken off the ECL

The Islamabad High Court has ordered former NADRA chairperson Tariq Malik’s name to be taken off the Exit Control List.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard on Friday Malik’s petition to have his name removed from the ECL.

Related: SC says civil servants cannot have dual nationalities

The high court had earlier issued a notice to the FIA on the petition. The previous government had put Malik’s name on the ECL for allegedly concealing his dual nationality during his tenure as NADRA chairperson.

Malik resigned as the head of the database authority in 2014.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.