‘Intoxicated’ man drives a motorcycle all the way into Karachi airport’s waiting area before being noticed

A motorcyclist somehow managed to enter the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and reach the waiting area before being intercepted and the authorities are now puzzled about whose fault it is.
The motorcyclist has been arrested and the Airport Security Force says he was intoxicated. The man has been identified as Adil Rehman.
The vehicle’s registration number, KAY-7544, was not cleared by the CPLC. The motorcyclist managed to cross the main gate, parking area and all the other security checks before entering the waiting area.
Questions are now being raised about the level of security at the airport. How he managed to cross all those security checks and enter the waiting area undetected is puzzling.
