Indian judge orders Pakistani nationals in Bikaner to leave within 48 hours

Bikaner, a city in the Indian state of Rajasthan, issued orders on Monday under Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code following the Pulwama terrorist attack.The judge also ordered hotels to not rent out rooms to Pakistanis. The order is applicable for two months.The order says the SIM cards registered in Pakistan are prohibited in the district, however, the order doesn’t apply to the Pakistanis who have registered with foreigner registration officer.On February 14, over 40 Indian soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian forces in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed the responsibility for the attack.Without any investigation, the Indian media and government officials blamed Pakistan for supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group.On Tuesday, Islamabad said it will not think about retaliating if it comes under attack, it will most definitely retaliate, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a state address.Prime Minister Imran asked the Indian government to share the intelligence reports, if it has any, to prove that Pakistan was involved in the attack. He assured the neighbouring country that an action will be taken against those involved in the terrorist attack.