Indian hackers attempted to hack the foreign office website: spokesperson

The foreign office foiled on Saturday an attempt to hack its website.

According to the foreign office, Indian hackers attempted to hack the website (www.mofa.gov.pk) but their efforts were blocked.

Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that work to restore all sections of the website is under way.

He said that the Indians are not discussing the matter openly and are resorting to cowardly attacks instead.

We were aware that India would resort to such cheap tactics and this has proved that our worries were correct, he said.

The hackers attempted to block the website in the US, Britain and Singapore. The website in Thailand and Norway was also affected.

