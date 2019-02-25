Indian govt issues show-cause notices to news channels for airing ISPR briefing



The Indian government sent show-cause notices to 13 television news channels for airing a press conference of ISPR Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the notices on Monday. The news channels which were served the notices include Tiranga TV, ABP News, Surya Samachar, TNews Nation, Zee Hindustan, TOTAL TV, ABP Majha, News18 Lokmat, Jai Maharashtra, News 18 Gujarati, News24, Sandesh News and News18 India.

On February 22, Major General Ghafoor had addressed a press conference in Rawalpindi about the Pulwama attack which was widely covered by the press. The ISPR DG had said Pakistan isn’t making any preparations for war but had the “right to respond” to India’s preparations.

Indian TV journalists said the notices were issued to the television channels that did not follow the ministry’s advisory issued on February 14 after the Pulwama attack the same day.

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, the television channels had been warned to be cautious with their content, the notice said. The information ministry’s advisory had cautioned media to be particularly careful about the content they publish and broadcast.

The notice reads that the Pak Army spokesperson’s media briefing was aired for 20 minutes and 45 seconds with ‘no intervention’ by the channel on the ‘correctness or otherwise of the claims’ made in the briefing. The show cause notice said the channels, by doing so, have violated the national law.

The channels have been asked to submit their response within seven days with a valid reason as to why the government should not initiate action against them.

