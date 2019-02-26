Indian foreign secretary refuses to answer media’s questions on LoC violation

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale refused to answer questions put to him by the Indian media during a briefing Tuesday morning.
During the briefing, he called the "strikes" on Pakistani soil "non-military preemptive action". It was the first official briefing by a high ranking Indian bureaucrat on the matter.
According to Pakistan, two Indian aircraft breached the Line of Control early Tuesday morning but were stopped from entering further than three to four miles into Pakistani territory. PAF planes forced them to turn back but before doing so they dumped their payload. The ISPR director-general has said that there were no casualties in the incident, nor was any damaged incurred.
On the other hand, India claims that it "completely destroyed" a "major terrorist camp" across the Line of Control. It also claimed that 1,000 kilogrammes of bombs were dropped.
Gokhale said that the strikes were carried out on “the biggest training camp in Balakot”, which he said was being run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar, according to News18, an Indian media outlet.
He said the "selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties. The facility is located in thick forest on a hilltop far away from any civilian presence.”
However, after the briefing he refused to take questions from the media.
