Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots dead, one arrested

February 27, 2019
Two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area Wednesday. Two pilots are dead and one has been arrested. 

One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

According to Indian media, the Srinagar Airport has been shut down. Many flights have been diverted.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV that he said yesterday that Pakistan has decided respond. Now we have responded, he said. I also told the UN secretary general of India's violation of international law and the UN's own charter, he said. The country is is read to fulfill its responsibility, he said. However, he cautioned that Pakistan does not and never wanted escalation.

War is not and has never been our aim, he said, adding that Pakistan is peaceful. Qureshi reminded India that they started this. You put politics ahead of regional peace, he said. He said more details will follow after the National Command Authority meeting today.



The NCA is the authority that makes decisions regarding the command and control of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. India and Pakistan are both nuclear-armed countries.

The PAF action comes after two Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control and crossed three to four miles into Pakistani territory near Muzzaffarabad before PAF jets scrambled and they turned back. They dropped a payload but no damage was incurred, according to the ISPR chief, who took to Twitter to announce the event.

India, on the other hand, claims to have “completely destroyed” a “terrorist camp” in Balakot by dropping “1,000kg bombs”.

