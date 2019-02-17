India’s stance on Pulwama attack poses a threat to regional security, says foreign secretary

Islamabad has rejected the New Delhi’s hardline stance against Pakistan following the Pulwama attack.

Anti-Pakistan sentiments are being fanned in India, said Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Sunday.

She was briefing envoys from African countries and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on Islamabad’s position about the terrorist attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s, said a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On February 14, over 40 Indian soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive laden vehicle into a convoy of Indian forces in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Without any investigation, the Indian media and government officials blamed Pakistan for supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group – a reaction which the foreign office termed ‘knee-jerk’.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet today that the foreign secretary recalled the familiar pattern of India blaming Pakistan instantly after such incidents even before launching an investigation. “A deliberate anti-Pakistan frenzy is being spurred in India,” Dr Faisal warned. “Baseless Indian allegations and aggressive rhetoric are counterproductive and a threat to regional peace.”

The foreign secretary told the envoys that Pakistan has rejected Indian allegations because they were made within a short time from the attack and without carrying out any investigations.

“These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were nevertheless consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such incidents in the past,” reads a statement of the foreign office. “JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation,” it said.

As for Indian assertions about “JeM claims of responsibility” and “video of the attacker”, the spokesperson questioned the selective and self-serving standards that India adhered to in this respect. The spokesperson drew attention to the clear dichotomy in the Indian position.

On one hand, India accepted the unverified social media content as “gold standard”. In contrast, India chose denial when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility by its serving Naval Commander Jadev for perpetrating terrorist violence in Pakistan.

Pakistan desires normalisation of relations with India, according to the foreign office.