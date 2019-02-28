India-Pakistan train service Samjhota Express suspended indefinitely

In the wake of tensions between Indian and Pakistan, the operation of the Samjhota Express, a train service operation between the two countries, was suspended on Thursday for an indefinite time. The train could not leave for India from Lahore.
According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways, the decision to suspend the train service was made to avoid any unfortunate event as tensions between the two countries remain high.
The Samjhota Express runs from Lahore to India’s Attari twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Last week the train carried a total of 45 passengers to India.
On Wednesday, Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets that crossed into Pakistani airspace. One pilot has also been arrested and is currently in Pakistani custody. The government has called on India to engage in dialogue rather than conflict.
