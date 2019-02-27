India destroyed 15 pine trees in its ‘surgical strike’ not a terrorist camp

India claimed that 300 people were killed in a "surgical strike" on a "terrorist camp" in Pakistan's Balakot but this is quite far from the truth.
When SAMAA TV visited the site of the so-called attack in Balakot there was no terrorist camp and definitely no casualties.
Instead, there were damaged trees. The local DFO said that around 15 Chir pine trees were partially or totally damaged when the Indian payload dropped.
This backs up Pakistan's stance that India caused no significant damage with its 'misadventure'. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the entire incident was a ploy by the Indian government to garner more votes in the upcoming election.
India violated the Line of Control on February 26. Two aircraft crossed into Pakistani territory but turned back three to four miles in after jets from the Pakistani Air Force responded and scrambled their effort. They dropped a payload in the country but cause no significant damage, according to the ISPR chief.
