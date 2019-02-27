India destroyed 15 pine trees in its ‘surgical strike’ not a terrorist camp

February 27, 2019




India claimed that 300 people were killed in a "surgical strike" on a "terrorist camp" in Pakistan's Balakot but this is quite far from the truth. 

When SAMAA TV visited the site of the so-called attack in Balakot there was no terrorist camp and definitely no casualties.

Instead, there were damaged trees. The local DFO said that around 15 Chir pine trees were partially or totally damaged when the Indian payload dropped.

Related: Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots dead, one arrested

This backs up Pakistan's stance that India caused no significant damage with its 'misadventure'. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the entire incident was a ploy by the Indian government to garner more votes in the upcoming election.

India violated the Line of Control on February 26. Two aircraft crossed into Pakistani territory but turned back three to four miles in after jets from the Pakistani Air Force responded and scrambled their effort. They dropped a payload in the country but cause no significant damage, according to the ISPR chief.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested

February 27, 2019 3:09 pm

No, a Pakistani fighter jet was not shot down by India

February 27, 2019 2:35 pm

Airports across the country shut down as Pakistani airspace closes

February 27, 2019 1:59 pm

Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrities react to the LoC airstrikes

February 27, 2019 1:51 pm

Watch: Pilot captured by Pakistan Air Force confirms he is from India

February 27, 2019 1:32 pm

War has never been the solution: ISPR chief says Pakistan wants peace with India

February 27, 2019 1:18 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.