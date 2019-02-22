India can’t stop Pakistan’s share of water under the Indus treaty, says Faisal Vawda

India should stop blaming Pakistan for its failures, said Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

“India is assigning the blame of the Pulwama attack to Pakistan in order to divert attention from its failure in the Kulbushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice,” he said on Friday in a series of tweets.

The United Nations court reserved its verdict in the Jadhav case after the legal teams of Pakistan and India concluded their arguments during the four-day hearing. The ICJ is expected to deliver the judgment in the summer this year.

“After Pulwama, here they come with another failed attempt to divert attention from the case which they are losing to protect their spy/terrorist Kulbhushan in ICJ,” he said.

In his tweet, the federal minister also responded to a threat by India’s Transport and Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari who threatened ‘to choke water supply to Pakistan’.

“According to the Indus Water Treaty India has eastern waters and they can’t even tap that,” tweeted Vawda.

The federal minister also responded to Indian threats of war. He warned that the Pakistan Army is brave and well trained to “destroy Modi’s generations”.

“So think about that, thinking of doing something to us is irrelevant and a joke. India is playing the blame game for its elections, which is not our weakness. It was Nawaz Sharif who embarrassed Pakistanis, those days are over, it’s a changed Pakistan. So wake up,” he tweeted.

“It’s high time you realise the consequences of a war,” he said.

The relations between the two nuclear armed neighbors hit the lowest after 44 Indian soldiers were killed in Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir over a week ago. New Delhi accused Jaish-e-Mohammad of the attack and said Pakistan sponsored the group. Pakistan has asked India to provide any evidence to back up their claims.

