In pictures: How Pakistan received Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

February 17, 2019

Photo: PTI/Twitter

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s arrival to Pakistan was nothing short of a royal affair.

A red carpet was rolled out at the Nur Khan Airbase for him.

Photo: PID

He was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The premier even drove him to PM House.

PM Imran Khan drives Saudi crown prince to PM House. Photo: PID

The prince was presented with a Guard of Honour at PM House.

Photo: PTI/Twitter

When the crown prince’s aeroplane entered Pakistan’s airspace, it was escorted by a formation of JF-17 thunder jets.

Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Banners featuring his picture have been hung across the capital and strict security arrangements were taken.

Pakistani soldiers patrol on a street next to welcoming posters of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Islamabad on February 17. Photo: AFP

The crown prince’s portraits have been hung on the Parliament building. The portraits measure 120 feet by 45 feet.

Saudi crown prince’s portraits have been put up across Islamabad. Photo: AFP

The army, Rangers and police handled the security on Sunday and will do so on Monday too. The Red Zone has been completely sealed and a separate traffic plan has been issued for the joint cities.

A Pakistani man rides past a billboard displaying a portrait of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ahead of the prince’s arrival, in Lahore on February 16, 2019. Photo: AFP

Pillion riding has been banned in Islamabad’s Red Zone, Murree Road (Faizabad to Bhara Kahu), Express Highway, Blue Area and Kashmir Highway (Zero Point to Dhokri Chowk) for two days (February 17 and 18).

A public holiday has also been declared on Monday in light of his visit.

Earlier, five trucks carrying the gym equipment and other for the prince arrived in Pakistan.

 

 
 
 

