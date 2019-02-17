In pictures: How Pakistan received Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s arrival to Pakistan was nothing short of a royal affair.

A red carpet was rolled out at the Nur Khan Airbase for him.

He was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The premier even drove him to PM House.

The prince was presented with a Guard of Honour at PM House.

When the crown prince’s aeroplane entered Pakistan’s airspace, it was escorted by a formation of JF-17 thunder jets.

Banners featuring his picture have been hung across the capital and strict security arrangements were taken.

The crown prince’s portraits have been hung on the Parliament building. The portraits measure 120 feet by 45 feet.

The army, Rangers and police handled the security on Sunday and will do so on Monday too. The Red Zone has been completely sealed and a separate traffic plan has been issued for the joint cities.

Pillion riding has been banned in Islamabad’s Red Zone, Murree Road (Faizabad to Bhara Kahu), Express Highway, Blue Area and Kashmir Highway (Zero Point to Dhokri Chowk) for two days (February 17 and 18).

A public holiday has also been declared on Monday in light of his visit.

Earlier, five trucks carrying the gym equipment and other for the prince arrived in Pakistan.