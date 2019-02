Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Lahore today (Sunday).

He will hold several meetings at the Chief Minister Secretariat, including one with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Punjab governor.

He will be briefed regarding police reforms.

PM Khan will also meet the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during his one-day visit.

