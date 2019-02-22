Families in Punjab’s Rajanpur can now avail medical treatment upto Rs720,000

The Sehat Insaf Card scheme was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rajanpur Friday afternoon.
PM Khan doled out health cards among some of the deserving families of Rajanpur. He said Rajanpur is the most backward district and his government is going to start the distribution of health cards to facilitate the people of this area.
He said the campaign will be further expanded to other parts of the province as well. Under the Sehat Insaf Card, a family can get medical treatment upto Rs720,000.
"We have started the Sehat Card programme in the tribal areas too," he said.
The premier said Shehbaz Sharif ruled Punjab for 10 years, but failed to establish any quality hospital. He pledged that the PTI government will improve the condition of the public hospitals. Even the rich would be willing to get hospitalised [in public hospitals] then, he claimed.
He directed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid to expedite reforms in the government hospitals of the province.
“I will try my best to make Pakistan a welfare state by upholding the principles of justice and humanity set by the state of Madina,” he said.
Emphasis on accountability
PM Khan said the government would ensure across the board accountability without showing any leniency. “It is ironic that rulers spend public funds for their personal benefits. The nation’s Rs280 million was spent on Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment,” he said.
“If someone is arrested over charges corruption, they consider themselves Nelson Mandela. They then start talking about revenge,” he said.
The PM said the government will put an end to the duality in laws.
