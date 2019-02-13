Imran Khan is moving out of the PM House

February 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to move out of the PM House permanently.

He will now be living at his residence in Bani Gala. He will, however, use the PM office only to perform his duties.

Earlier, the premier was living in the PM House’s Staff Colony.

During his first public address after winning the election, PM Khan announced that as part of his government’s austerity drive, he would not live in the PM House.

Fulfilling the promise made in his party’s manifesto to convert the PM House into a university, the prime minister in December converted the PM House into Islamabad National University.

However, it is still not clear whether the entire PM House will be converted into the university or just some portion of the premises.

 
 
 

6 Comments

  1. Syed Arif Hussain zahidi   February 12, 2019 6:11 pm/ Reply

    The country has no state guest house. Let the PM house be converted into a State Guest House. An ideal place for the heads of states to stay.

  2. Syed Arif Hussain zahidi   February 12, 2019 6:14 pm/ Reply

    The PM house should be converted into an official STATE GUEST HOUSE.

  3. M S K Rana   February 12, 2019 6:22 pm/ Reply

    Excellent

  4. Naveed   February 12, 2019 7:16 pm/ Reply

    Excellent baby steps….

  5. Abdullah   February 13, 2019 12:20 am/ Reply

    They have one state guest house in Lahore I guess

  6. Muhammad Nawaz   February 13, 2019 1:23 pm/ Reply

    Imran khan should declare pm house as state guest house.


