Imran Khan is moving out of the PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to move out of the PM House permanently.

He will now be living at his residence in Bani Gala. He will, however, use the PM office only to perform his duties.

Earlier, the premier was living in the PM House’s Staff Colony.

During his first public address after winning the election, PM Khan announced that as part of his government’s austerity drive, he would not live in the PM House.

Related: PM Imran Khan meets Abu Dhabi crown prince ahead of Dubai summit

Fulfilling the promise made in his party’s manifesto to convert the PM House into a university, the prime minister in December converted the PM House into Islamabad National University.

However, it is still not clear whether the entire PM House will be converted into the university or just some portion of the premises.