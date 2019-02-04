Imran Khan wants better coordination between the Centre and provinces

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government has entered the next phase of its rule as it is completing six months in office. He called for enhanced coordination between the provinces and federal government, which he termed the ‘need of the hour’.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan attended the meeting.

“We assumed power in difficult times,” the prime minister said. “We are well aware of the problems people are facing due to the devaluation of the rupee.”

PM Khan said the government is making efforts to improve the country’s economy. He directed the authorities to especially focus on agriculture as he said improvement in the sector would help steer the country out of poverty.

Several working groups were constituted to improve coordination among sectors of finance, agriculture, health and education during the meeting.

Briefing the meeting’s participants about future priorities, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the Centre and the provincial governments will work for the uplift of undeveloped areas.

He said measures are being taken to tap into the country’s tourism potential as well.

The finance minister also briefed the meeting. He said it was the first time in Punjab that sugarcane cultivators have received the full price for their crops.

“Recommendations to set up seven industrial zones in Punjab have been sent to the Board of Investment,” Finance Minister Asad Umar said. He said the process has also been kick-started to give health cards to 800,000 people in the province.

