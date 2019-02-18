Immigration process for Hajj pilgrims to be completed in Karachi: Naeemul Haque

The prime minister’s special assistant, Naeemul Haque, has said that Saudi Arabia has agreed to complete the immigration process for Hajj pilgrims in Pakistan.
This means pilgrims can go through the immigration process in Pakistan, saving them the hassle of going to the immigration counters once they reach Saudi Arabia.
Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, he said the immigration process for 29,000 pilgrims will be completed in Karachi. Talks are under way for immigration processing centres in Lahore and Islamabad as well, he said.
Related: Crown prince orders the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia
He believes in the next five years, Saudi investment in Pakistan will cross $100 billion. He said today (Monday) between 50 and 100 agreements will be signed between the two countries.
While Prime Minister Imran Khan drove Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman from the airport, they had a long discussion, said Haque. He said relations between the two have deepened.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.