IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al Azizia case

The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on petition seeking suspension of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al Aziza case. The court is expected to announce the ruling next week.

A two-judge IHC bench, including Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, heard the PML-N chief’s petition on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 last year. On January 26, the former prime minister’s counsel moved the court against the verdict.

Khawaja Harris, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer, argued that his client was abroad but he returned to Pakistan after an accountability court sentenced for hiding his Avenfield properties.

“Nawaz Sharif is not well,” he said. “All his medical reports say that he is a heart patient and faces risk to his life.”

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that not a single doctor said that the PML-N Quaid’s life was in danger. He should get medical treatment if he is not feeling well, he said.

“Will you mind if he gets treatment abroad,” Justice Farooq asked the prosecutor.

The NAB official said Nawaz Sharif doesn’t need to go anywhere as there are a lot of hospitals in Lahore.

