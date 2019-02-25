Will Nawaz Sharif get bail in the Al-Aziza reference? Islamabad High Court to announce verdict at 12pm





The Islamabad High Court will announce its verdict on the bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case today (Monday).

The verdict will be announced at 12pm.

PML-N workers are expected to gather at the IHC premises. Personnel of the elite force and Islamabad police have been deployed at the court.

On February 20, a two-judge Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani reserved its verdict after hearing the PML-N founder’s petition to get his sentence suspended in the Al-Azizia case.

The three-time former prime minister wants his sentence in the Al-Azizia case suspended until the final verdict in the appeal is announced. Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 last year. On January 26, his counsel moved the court against the verdict.

His lawyer Khawaja Harris cited the former premier’s poor health as one of the reasons why his sentence should be suspended. He said his client’s illness is serious. He informed the court that the sub jail atmosphere is the root cause of his condition.

On other hand, NAB requested the court to deny Nawaz’s plea. He has spent three months in jail so far, including the time he was admitted to the Services and Jinnah hospitals.

If case his petition is approved, the IHC bench will issue a release order. After the Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent signs it, he will be released from jail.

If the bench decides not to release him, the Supreme Court will be the last resort for the PML-N founder.

