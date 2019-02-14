If you don’t like the PTI’s policies, don’t vote for them, LHC judge tells petitioner irked by Hajj policy

February 14, 2019

The Lahore High Court disposed of on Thursday a petition against the Hajj policy 2019.

Justice Farrukh Irfan asked how a court could hear a petition on a policy decision. If you don’t like their policy, don’t vote for these leaders in the next election, he said.

The petitioner had argued that people performing Hajj privately were charged Rs356,000 whereas those doing it through the government were being charged Rs450,000.

Related: We would’ve sent people to Hajj for free if the country wasn’t in debt: PM Khan

In response to this, the judge said people should then perform Hajj via private contractors.

Even if the subsidy has been done away with, there cannot be such a massive price hike, argued the petitioner. However, Justice Irfan just told him not to vote for the PTI government in the next election if he didn’t like their policies.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PTI decides to introduce $200b job programme for the youth

February 14, 2019 4:29 pm

Lahore High Court chief justice orders judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal incident

February 14, 2019 1:06 pm

The cost of Hajj has gone up by Rs157,000, says religious affairs minister

February 13, 2019 5:58 pm

Why are important decisions being made behind closed doors in Naya Pakistan?

February 11, 2019 11:00 pm

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers ordered to present arguments in Ramazan Sugar Mills reference on Tuesday

February 11, 2019 7:06 pm

Hamza Shahbaz requests the Lahore High Court for a 14-day extension in his travel exemption

February 11, 2019 11:34 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.