If Ayyan Ali doesn’t appear before the Customs court she will be declared a proclaimed offender

If model Ayyan Ali doesn’t appear before the special Rawalpindi Customs court on the next hearing of the currency smuggling case against her, she will be declared a proclaimed offender.

The special Customs court judge said that a legal investigation cannot be stopped.

Ali was arrested at the old Islamabad airport in March 2015 on charges of trying to smuggle $506,800 to the United Arab Emirates. She was indicted by the Customs court in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle the money. However, she pleaded not guilty.

During a January 18 hearing, Customs Prosecutor Amin Feroze said that it has been two years since she last appeared in court. However, her lawyer argued that she is scared of being arrested. The lawyer requested the court to cancel the arrest warrants against her.

Ali didn’t appear on Friday either, leading the judge to remark that her assets will be seized.

If she does not appear at the next hearing, she will be declared a proclaimed offender, he said. He observed that the model travels to Oman from Dubai but not to Pakistan.

