Hyundai Nishat unveils the Santa Fe and Grand Starex in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat unveiled a sport utility vehicle (SUV) – Santa Fe – at the launch of Pakistan’s first digital car showroom in Lahore’s Emporium Mall on Saturday.

The South Korean automaker posted a video on its official Facebook page showcasing the classy car to announce the opening of the digital showroom. In another video, the launch was streamed live.

“Hyundai Nishat has embarked on a journey of change in the automotive industry of Pakistan,” the host said. She said the new car aims to provide a new experience to its users.

Saudi Arabia, England, South Africa and Russia also have digital car showrooms setup by Hyundai.

Roy Lee, the sales manager of Hyundai Motor Company, said that the new facility is an expression of the company’s strong will to add value for customers. He talked about the company’s growth since its inception. “Pakistan is one of the [company’s] most important markets in this region,” he said. “I am positive that this partnership with Pakistan will change the automotive game in the industry.”

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited Chief operating Officer Tatsuya Sato said, “This is just the first milestone in providing our customers a fast track experience.” He said the store had a unique concept and wasn’t the same as your conventional dealership store. It will use modern IT technology to allow customers to experience a product before buying it, he said.

Mr and Ms Mian Mohammad Mansha of the Nishat Group, Millat Group Chairperson Sikander Mustafa Khan and dignitaries from the Hyundai Motor Company were among those who attended the launch ceremony.

A quick service shop was also opened in the basement of the mall. The Hyundai City Store is now open to the public in Emporium Mall, Lahore

After the speeches, the Santa Fe and the Grand Starex – a 12-seat light commercial vehicle for commuters – were finally unveiled.

What are the features of the cars?

Both vehicles come with a 2.4 litre theta gasoline engine that produces 175 horsepower and 225 newton-metre of torque.

Some of the features of the Santa Fe include six-speed automatic transmission, a panoramic sunroof and a seven-inch infotainment system supporting Android and Apple devices. Meanwhile, the Grand Starex is a 12-seater that provides premium comfort and convenience. The company has yet to reveal the price and other features of the two vehicles.

