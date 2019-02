Parliamentary leaders of the country want peace not war with India.

They have been taken into confidence on the country’s next step in its response to India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media after an in-camera briefing for parliamentary leaders on national security held Wednesday evening.

Political leadership will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army, it was decided in the meeting.

A joint session of parliament has been summoned for 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Related: Can we afford to miscalculate and escalate this war, PM Imran Khan asks India

Qureshi said that all the political parties will protect the interests of Pakistan and have expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

FM Qureshi and ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor took the parliamentary leaders into confidence over the prevailing situation and the decision taken in the National Command Authority meeting held earlier today. Qureshi said that the army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa explained the security situation to the parliamentary leaders and informed them about the steps being taken by Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa was warmly received by the parliamentary leaders when he entered the meeting. The opposition leaders praised the Pakistan Air Force over their retaliatory strike against the Indian Air Force and advised Delhi to refrain from escalating the situation.

Related: Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: one pilot arrested

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the Parliament, said that the escalation will push the region into unrest and advised India to practice restraint. Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that they are united under the Pakistani flag and will tell India that it could not enter Pakistan’s territory.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan will not attend the OIC meeting if India is invited. He said that they don’t want war and want peace in the region.