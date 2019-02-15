NAB is investigating 44 cases of housing scam in Karachi

Pakistan’s accountability bureau is investigating 44 cases of housing scams in Karachi.

NAB Karachi DG chaired a meeting on Friday to review cases of housing scandals.

“There are total 53 cases of cooperative societies. Thousands of people have been deprived of their properties in scams which involve government officials and regulators of the Sindh Cooperation Department,” said the bureau in a statement.

NAB is currently investigating 12 cases, 22 cases are under trial at accountability courts of Karachi and Hyderabad. Forty-four societies are located in Karachi, and nine each in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Jamshoro, according to the bureau.

The situation became worse because of the weak government regulations and poor legal framework, NAB said that it receives an enormous number of complaints against the cooperative housing societies.