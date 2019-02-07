Has Mustafa Kamal dissolved the PSP?

February 7, 2019

PSP has become the latest target of fake news after a press release saying that Mustafa Kamal has dissolved the party went viral on social media. 

“Today, on February 4, I, Mustafa Kamal, announce dissolving my party,” the press release reads. “I took this decision after being rejected by the people of Karachi.”

The news was negated by a spokesperson of the party. “Yes, we know about the press release and so does everyone that it was fake,” the spokesperson told SAMAA Digital. “Someone was trying to have fun at our expense and we can’t stop him.”

He said that the PSP is still attracting workers from the other parties and Mustafa Kamal is going nowhere.

A look at the PSP’s official social media accounts will tell you the press release was fake.

According to the PSP’s Twitter account, Mustafa Kamal is visiting various areas of Karachi as part of his public contact campaign.

 
 
 

