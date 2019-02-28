Happy birthday, Edhi

The birthday of renowned philanthropist and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi was celebrated on Thursday. This was his 91st birthday.
The founder of the Edhi Foundation is the pride of the country. Despite having limited resources, he served humanity selflessly and was acknowledged for his work worldwide.
Edhi was born on February 28, 1928 in Bantva in India’s Gujarat. He migrated to Pakistan after the 1947 partition and settled in Karachi.
His mother passed away as she could not be given healthcare on time. The incident moved him. He went on to establish a free clinic in Karachi with Rs5,000 in 1951. He set up the free dispensary for the city's low-income residents. This was the turning point, a stepping stone in his life.
Ever since, he took the path of service to humanity. Soon, his welfare network reached across the country. He has the largest network of ambulances in the country.
His services were also acknowledged internationally. He was awarded with several national honors including Hilal-e-Imtiaz. The Guinness Book of World Records also acknowledged his services.
With a wide array of welfare services including mortuaries, orphanages, old age homes, and shelter homes for women to his credit, Edhi became the Baba-e-Khidmat (the foremost philanthropist).
He was suffering from renal disease. After a prolonged ailment, he passed away in Karachi, at the age of 88 years in July, 2016.
