Hamza Shahbaz requests the Lahore High Court for a 14-day extension in his travel exemption

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, who is currently in London, has asked the Lahore High Court for a 14-day extension in his travel exemption.

His lawyer submitted his petition on Monday.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly has informed the court that his newborn daughter is ill and needs treatment in London.

The court had granted Hamza a one-time exemption to travel abroad and ordered his name to be removed from the ECL.

He left for the UK on February 3 and was scheduled to return on February 12.

