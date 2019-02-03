Hamza Shahbaz is off to London after being removed from the no-fly list

February 3, 2019

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz left for London Sunday morning.

He will first land in Doha.

On February 1, the Lahore High Court ordered Shahbaz’s name to be taken off the ECL.

It has granted him a one-time exemption to travel abroad.

Related: Lahore High Court allows Hamza Shahbaz to travel abroad, orders his name to be removed from the ECL

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, briefed the court on his travel details. His lawyer presented his ticket in the court and informed it that he will travel to the UK on February 3 and return on February 12.

The court then set the next hearing on February 13. Hamza was directed to inform the court before leaving.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

February 3, 2019 10:59 am

Imran Khan will be in Lahore for a one-day visit today

February 3, 2019 10:31 am

Russia suspends nuclear missile treaty after US move

February 3, 2019 9:11 am

PTI’s Aamir Sultan Cheema emerges victorious after re-polling in Sargodha’s NA-91

February 2, 2019 9:40 pm

‘The 18th Amendment shouldn’t be disturbed under political pressure or by judicial decisions’

February 1, 2019 11:28 pm

Karachi policeman suspended for misbehaving with a labourer who couldn’t pay for his traffic challan

February 1, 2019 10:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.