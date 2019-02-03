Hafizabad police arrest husband in the murder of female lawyer

February 3, 2019

The Hafizabad police arrested on Sunday five people in the murder of a female lawyer on January 11. They say the woman’s husband hired people to have his wife killed. 

Naila Amjad was gunned down on Kassoki Road in Punjab’s Hafizabad on January 11. She was a public prosecutor at the civil court. She was leaving her house with her husband to go to the gym at the time of the attack.

Following her death, the district bar association has called for two days of mourning.

Related: Woman lawyer killed in firing in Punjab’s Hafizabad

On Sunday, 24 days after she was killed, they arrested her husband and four other suspects in her murder. The Hafizabad DPO said the husband had her killed because he got sick of repeated domestic disputes.

He colluded with his brother and maternal uncle and paid some men Rs200,000 to kill his wife, according to the DPO.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Three suspected human traffickers arrested in Gujrat

February 2, 2019 7:30 pm

Man beaten up for filing a case against mobile snatching in Faisalabad

February 2, 2019 12:32 pm

Seven people arrested on charges of human trafficking in Sindh’s Sakrand

February 2, 2019 10:31 am

Karachi policeman suspended for misbehaving with a labourer who couldn’t pay for his traffic challan

February 1, 2019 10:15 pm

Police foil bid to smuggle 60,000 litres of Iranian diesel in Balochistan’s Hub

February 1, 2019 3:56 pm

Four policemen suspended in Rahim Yar Khan

February 1, 2019 11:06 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.