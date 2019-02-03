Hafizabad police arrest husband in the murder of female lawyer

The Hafizabad police arrested on Sunday five people in the murder of a female lawyer on January 11. They say the woman’s husband hired people to have his wife killed.

Naila Amjad was gunned down on Kassoki Road in Punjab’s Hafizabad on January 11. She was a public prosecutor at the civil court. She was leaving her house with her husband to go to the gym at the time of the attack.

Following her death, the district bar association has called for two days of mourning.

On Sunday, 24 days after she was killed, they arrested her husband and four other suspects in her murder. The Hafizabad DPO said the husband had her killed because he got sick of repeated domestic disputes.

He colluded with his brother and maternal uncle and paid some men Rs200,000 to kill his wife, according to the DPO.

