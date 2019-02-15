Gujrat court acquits suspects in the Sana Cheema murder case

A Gujrat court acquitted on Friday the suspects in the murder of an Italian-Pakistani woman named Sana Cheema.

The woman’s father, uncle and brother were accused of strangling her to death in the name of honour on April 18, 2018.

The additional sessions judge pronounced the verdict 11 months after the case was put before him. He acquitted the suspects due to lack of evidence and absence of witnesses.

Cheema’s death made headlines around the world after the Italian media reported she was killed for honour. She was an Italian citizen of Pakistani origin.

An autopsy report had revealed that she had been strangled to death and that her voice box was swollen and the right cornua of her hyoid bone (in the neck) had been dislocated.

