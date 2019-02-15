Gujrat court acquits suspects in the Sana Cheema murder case

February 15, 2019

A Gujrat court acquitted on Friday the suspects in the murder of an Italian-Pakistani woman named Sana Cheema.

The woman’s father, uncle and brother were accused of strangling her to death in the name of honour on April 18, 2018.

The additional sessions judge pronounced the verdict 11 months after the case was put before him. He acquitted the suspects due to lack of evidence and absence of witnesses.

Related: Pakistani police exhume Italian woman over suspected ‘honor killing’

Cheema’s death made headlines around the world after the Italian media reported she was killed for honour. She was an Italian citizen of Pakistani origin.

An autopsy report had revealed that she had been strangled to death and that her voice box was swollen and the right cornua of her hyoid bone (in the neck) had been dislocated.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

An 11-member gang was hired to kill Ali Raza Abidi on political grounds: suspects tell Karachi police

February 15, 2019 12:38 pm

Supreme Court rejects man’s appeal against his double murder conviction

February 15, 2019 11:16 am

Lahore police arrest a man suspected of killing his pregnant wife ‘after finding out she was having a girl’

February 11, 2019 10:07 pm

Rawalpindi police searching for couple wanted for the murder of the man’s father

February 11, 2019 10:28 am

Sheikhupura police identify two of the three bodies found in Barth

February 10, 2019 2:45 pm

Case registered against five people for killing a dog in Gujrat

February 10, 2019 1:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.