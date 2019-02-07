Govt will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif, says Maryam Nawaz



میں نے چپ رہ کر سب کچھ سہا اور مانگا تو صرف اللّہ سے، کسی چیز پر سیاست نہیں کی، مگر اب اگر میرے والد کی صحت سے کھلواڑ کیا گیا، یا اس کو سیاست کی نظر کیا گیا، یا ان کو خدا نہ خواستہ کوئی نقصان پہنچا تو اس کی ذمہ داری حکومت پر ہو گی۔

“The government made all the four [medical] boards and they all said in their findings that Mian Sahib was suffering from cardiac problems,” she said on Thursday. “He was taken to the PIC [Punjab Institute of Cardiology] and then sent back to jail.”Maryam Nawaz said that the government knew that her father was suffering from heart disease and yet he was taken to Lahore's Services hospital. There was no cardiology ward in the hospital, she added.In a tweet, she wrote that she suffered in silence and only prayed to God for her father's health."We did not engage in any politics. Now, they are playing with my father's health and it has been made a target of politics," she said."God forbid, if anything happens to him [Nawaz Sharif] then the government will be responsible for it," she added.Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat prison after spending six days at a hospital.Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill, however, said that the medical board concluded that Nawaz Sharif was healthy and there was no need to keep him in the hospital.Dr Mahmood Ayaz, the head of medical board formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health, said that the former PM is suffering from high blood pressure, diabe, es and issues related to the kidney, heart and blood arteries.“We recommended specialised treatment for his heart,” Dr Ayaz said Tuesday.” “I believe his illness can be treated in Pakistan.”