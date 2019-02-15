Government takes action against social media users for ‘maligning’ Saudi crown prince’s visit

Pakistan has taken action against “targetted campaign” on social media against the upcoming visit of Saudi crown prince.

Five organisations have been found to be involved in the “nefarious campaign”, according to a notification of the interior ministry. The government has requested the PTA to block 19 Facebook pages and 20 Twitter accounts too.

“All the aforementioned organisations may be tracked and sensitized to refrain from their negative campaign against the visit of VVIP’s delegation,” reads the notification

The interior ministry said the most of the negative activities—whether physical or digital—are Karachi based.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit on February 16, the Saudi ambassador in Pakistan Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki said. This is the Saudi crown prince’s first visit to Pakistan. Five trucks carrying his furniture and fitness equipment also reached Islamabad a few days ago.