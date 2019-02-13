Government to crackdown on hate speech on social media

February 13, 2019

 

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefing media persons on February 07, 2019. Photo: PID

The government will not tolerate hate speech on social media anymore.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that some elements of society have been misusing social media. “We will not let extremists spread hate,” he warned while addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Problems arise when people force their opinions on others, he said.

Many people have been arrested over their failure to follow the law, the federal minister said. “The state will not let anyone [usurp] its powers.”

Related: New regulatory body to oversee electronic, print and cyber media

On August 29, 2018 the information minister said that the print and electronic regulatory authorities will be abolished and a new authority will be formed that will oversee all types of media.

He said the Pemra law will be reviewed, as will the functions of the Press Council of Pakistan. Pemra handles electronic media while the press council handles print media. Chaudhry said that they will consult media persons and establish a single media regulatory authority that will also be responsible for ‘cyber media’ and social media.

This will allow the same laws and regulations to be applied to all media outlets and will save resources, he explained. The information minister promised that professionals and media persons would be consulted when the authority was being formed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 

One Comment

  1. Syed Arif Hussain zahidi   February 13, 2019 8:41 pm/ Reply

    Believe me no one will miss you.


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PepsiCo plans to invest $1b in Pakistan

February 11, 2019 6:25 pm

Shehbaz Sharif should step down as PAC head, says Fawad Chaudhry

February 7, 2019 6:40 pm

Political ‘leeches’ responsible for government’s decisions to increase gas prices, end Hajj subsidy: Fawad Chaudhry

February 4, 2019 12:35 pm

Pakistan to grant e-visa facility to tourists from 175 countries, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 31, 2019 10:41 pm

Government working to shift PSL to Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 28, 2019 9:49 pm

PM Khan, Donald Trump meeting only possible after Afghan peace talks: Fawad Chaudhry

January 28, 2019 12:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.