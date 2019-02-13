Government to crackdown on hate speech on social media

The government will not tolerate hate speech on social media anymore.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that some elements of society have been misusing social media. “We will not let extremists spread hate,” he warned while addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Problems arise when people force their opinions on others, he said.

Many people have been arrested over their failure to follow the law, the federal minister said. “The state will not let anyone [usurp] its powers.”

On August 29, 2018 the information minister said that the print and electronic regulatory authorities will be abolished and a new authority will be formed that will oversee all types of media.

He said the Pemra law will be reviewed, as will the functions of the Press Council of Pakistan. Pemra handles electronic media while the press council handles print media. Chaudhry said that they will consult media persons and establish a single media regulatory authority that will also be responsible for ‘cyber media’ and social media.

This will allow the same laws and regulations to be applied to all media outlets and will save resources, he explained. The information minister promised that professionals and media persons would be consulted when the authority was being formed.

