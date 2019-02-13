Government goes green, installs solar panels at zoological survey building

The PTI-government stands firm with its commitment to go green and run government buildings on solar power.

A solar power system was inaugurated at the Zoological Survey of Pakistan, a department of the climate change department, on February 6.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Mr. Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated the system.

The new system will meet 60% of the building’s energy needs. It cost Rs1.3 million.

This project aims to improve the worsening energy crisis in Pakistan.

