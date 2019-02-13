Government goes green, installs solar panels at zoological survey building

February 13, 2019

 

Photo: AFP

The PTI-government stands firm with its commitment to go green and run government buildings on solar power.

A solar power system was inaugurated at the Zoological Survey of Pakistan, a department of the climate change department, on February 6.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Mr. Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated the system.

Related: World Bank, Pakistan sign $100m deal for the production of solar energy in Sindh

The new system will meet 60% of the building’s energy needs. It cost Rs1.3 million.

This project aims to improve the worsening energy crisis in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan to host talks between Afghan Taliban and the US on February 18

February 13, 2019 10:30 pm

Case registered against #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan for throwing sewerage water outside CM House in Karachi

February 13, 2019 3:17 pm

Patients suffer in Karachi as some JPMC doctors protest while others gobble down halwa puri

February 13, 2019 1:53 pm

Karachi’s Askari Park reopens for the public after six months

February 13, 2019 12:19 pm

Never miss a train again with Pakistan Railways’ tracking app

February 12, 2019 7:20 pm

Four policemen killed in Dera Ismail Khan shootout

February 12, 2019 3:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.