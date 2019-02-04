Government announces public holiday on Feb 5 in honour of Kashmir Day

The federal government has announced a public holiday on February 5, Tuesday.

The interior ministry has even issued a notification.

Pakistan and Azad Kashmir observe Kashmir Day on February 5 every year to show their support for the people in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Pakistan actively criticised the atrocities of India’s Border Security Force in Kashmir.

On Sunday, the Foreign Office condemned ‘repressive measures’ in Indian-Administered Kashmir during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the area.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal took to Twitter to say that Indian panic in the area was evident by the “intensified repressive measures, including arrests and house arrests of Hurriyat leadership, increased so-called cordon and search operations and continuing killings of Kashmiris”.

A complete shutdown was observed to register protest against Modi’s visit on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Many leaders of the Hurriyat, like Gilani, Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, were placed under house arrest to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations.