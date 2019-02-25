God will decide Nawaz Sharif’s fate, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that God will decide the fate of her father, Nawaz Sharif.

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Monday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

دعا شاکر تو منگی رکھ

دعا جانے خدا جانے 🤲🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 25, 2019

Reacting to the verdict, Maryam said that she has been praying for her father but only God will decide his fate.

On February 20, a two-judge Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani reserved its verdict after hearing the PML-N founder’s petition to get his sentence suspended in the Al-Azizia case.

The three-time former prime minister wants his sentence in the Al-Azizia case suspended until the final verdict in the appeal is announced. Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 last year. On January 26, his counsel moved the court against the verdict.

His lawyer Khawaja Harris cited the former premier’s poor health as one of the reasons why his sentence should be suspended. He said his client’s illness is serious. He informed the court that the sub jail atmosphere is the root cause of his condition.