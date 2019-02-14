Getting bail doesn’t mean you have been acquitted, says Fawad Chaudhry

February 14, 2019

Photo: PID

If someone gets bail then it doesn’t mean that they have been acquitted, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. 

He was responding to a question on Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif getting bail in three cases on Thursday. “NAB should be worried,” said the federal minister while speaking to the media.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court

Chaudhry said that there are two accountability systems in place in the country. “The poor have to wait years to get justice, while the rich are given bail in no time,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Chaudhry said that the meeting decided that all industrial zones should be provided with gas and electricity.

The government appointed Zafar Usmani as the managing director of Pakistan State Oil. Adnan Ghani, international banker, he has been appointed as the chairperson of Zarai Taraqiati Bank. “We want to tell overseas Pakistanis that the country is open for them. It is your own country.”

The federal minister said that the State Life has submitted a plan for its revival too.

 

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Four people arrested in Multan on charges of using ‘indecent’ words against the government

February 14, 2019 7:30 pm

Pakistan’s ‘grey list’ fate hangs in balance as FATF meets in Paris on Feb 17

February 14, 2019 6:51 pm

Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court

February 14, 2019 2:46 pm

Suicide attack on Iran Revolutionary Guards bus kills 20

February 14, 2019 12:12 am

European Union may add Pakistan to its money laundering blacklist

February 13, 2019 8:04 pm

The cost of Hajj has gone up by Rs157,000, says religious affairs minister

February 13, 2019 5:58 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.