Getting bail doesn’t mean you have been acquitted, says Fawad Chaudhry

If someone gets bail then it doesn’t mean that they have been acquitted, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He was responding to a question on Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif getting bail in three cases on Thursday. “NAB should be worried,” said the federal minister while speaking to the media.

Chaudhry said that there are two accountability systems in place in the country. “The poor have to wait years to get justice, while the rich are given bail in no time,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Chaudhry said that the meeting decided that all industrial zones should be provided with gas and electricity.

The government appointed Zafar Usmani as the managing director of Pakistan State Oil. Adnan Ghani, international banker, he has been appointed as the chairperson of Zarai Taraqiati Bank. “We want to tell overseas Pakistanis that the country is open for them. It is your own country.”

The federal minister said that the State Life has submitted a plan for its revival too.