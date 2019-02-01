Four policemen suspended in Rahim Yar Khan

Four policemen have been suspended in Rahim Yar Khan for being in contact with criminals and misuse of their powers.

Sub-Inspector Zahoor has been arrested. A case was registered against him by Khanpur DSP Javed Jatoi.

Related: Four policemen suspended for negligence in Sharfabad killing

The DSP said that the police officials are being investigated for helping criminals escape.

The suspended police officials include Sub-Inspector Ahmed Raza, ASI Muhammad Saleem and Munawwar Shah.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.