Four policemen suspended in Rahim Yar Khan

February 1, 2019

Four policemen have been suspended in Rahim Yar Khan for being in contact with criminals and misuse of their powers.

Sub-Inspector Zahoor has been arrested. A case was registered against him by Khanpur DSP Javed Jatoi.

The DSP said that the police officials are being investigated for helping criminals escape.

The suspended police officials include Sub-Inspector Ahmed Raza, ASI Muhammad Saleem and Munawwar Shah.

 

 

