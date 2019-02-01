Four policemen suspended in Rahim Yar Khan

Four policemen have been suspended in Rahim Yar Khan for being in contact with criminals and misuse of their powers.
Sub-Inspector Zahoor has been arrested. A case was registered against him by Khanpur DSP Javed Jatoi.
The DSP said that the police officials are being investigated for helping criminals escape.
The suspended police officials include Sub-Inspector Ahmed Raza, ASI Muhammad Saleem and Munawwar Shah.
