Four policemen killed in Dera Ismail Khan shootout

February 12, 2019

File photo: AFP

Four policemen were killed when unidentified men attacked a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

Two passers-by and a station house officer sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

According to police, the firing incident took place in Parua tehsil of DI Khan. Police said unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a police van in a targeted attack.

The deceased and injured were taken to the district headquarter hospital. The deceased were identified as DSP Mirbaz, constables Asif Nawaz and Sarfaraz and the van driver, Javed.

Related: Two policemen, two civilians killed in attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi’s Clifton

The name of the injured SHO is Tahir Khan while the passers-by were identified as Yaseen and Hameed. A search for the culprits is under way.

As many as 10 police officers have been killed in this area this year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Government goes green, installs solar panels at zoological survey building

February 13, 2019 7:08 pm

Three Lahore policemen in hot water for beating up a child for flying a kite

February 13, 2019 3:37 pm

Case registered against #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan for throwing sewerage water outside CM House in Karachi

February 13, 2019 3:17 pm

Patients suffer in Karachi as some JPMC doctors protest while others gobble down halwa puri

February 13, 2019 1:53 pm

Karachi’s Askari Park reopens for the public after six months

February 13, 2019 12:19 pm

Never miss a train again with Pakistan Railways’ tracking app

February 12, 2019 7:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.