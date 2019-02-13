Four policemen killed in Dera Ismail Khan shootout

Four policemen were killed when unidentified men attacked a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

Two passers-by and a station house officer sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

According to police, the firing incident took place in Parua tehsil of DI Khan. Police said unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a police van in a targeted attack.

The deceased and injured were taken to the district headquarter hospital. The deceased were identified as DSP Mirbaz, constables Asif Nawaz and Sarfaraz and the van driver, Javed.

The name of the injured SHO is Tahir Khan while the passers-by were identified as Yaseen and Hameed. A search for the culprits is under way.

As many as 10 police officers have been killed in this area this year.

