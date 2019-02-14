Four people arrested in Multan on charges of using ‘indecent’ words against the government

Four people have been arrested in Multan for spreading sectarian hate and provoking people against the government.

The suspects have been identified as Maulana Abdul Abdur Rauf Yazdani, Abdul Qahar, Hanzala, and Waqas.

According to the FIR, Yazdani in his speech in December last year tried to provoke the religious sentiments of the people and used “inappropriate” words against the government officials.

The FIR said that the suspect made copies of his speech at his computer shop and uploaded the speech on social media sites.

The men have been accused of chanting slogans against the government too.

The arrest comes a day after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the government is cracking down against social media users spreading hate speech and violence.

“Our problem is that digital media is overtaking formal media so it is important for us to regulate this,” Chaudhry said.

