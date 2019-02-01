Four nilgais died of poisoning at the Islamabad zoo, reveals report

Seven nilgais (also known as blue bulls) died at the Islamabad zoo between December 2018 and January 2019.

The postmortem report revealed that four of the animals died because of “severe endotoxic shock” caused by poisoning. The FIA has started an investigation into the case.

Islamabad Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for such negligence.

The zoo is managed by the metropolitan corporation.

On January 4, the deaths of three nilgais were reported at the zoo. The zoo authorities said that they weren’t sure of the cause of death. They speculated that the animals passed away because of the severe cold and lack of measures to protect them.

