Four civilians dead, eight wounded in Indian shelling across LoC

February 26, 2019




Four people were killed and eight others injured in firing in various sectors of Azad Kashmir due to shelling from across the dividing line on Tuesday.

After violating the Line of Control on Monday night and its failure to enter further than three to four miles into Pakistan, India violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and began firing on residents of the area.

Heavy firing and shelling was carried out in eight sectors of Azad Kashmir -- Khuiratta, Nakyal, Abbaspur, Tatta Pani, Goyee, Niza Peer and Barnala.

Related: Pakistan Air Force foils attempted Indian attack after it breaches Line of Control

According to the police, one of the shells fell on a house in the Mohra Dharoti village of Nakyal sector and as a result, a woman and her two children were killed and another three children were wounded.

Another six people were injured in the Khuiratta sector of the same district. Four of the injured were then shifted to the Khuiratta hospital. One of the injured, Shehnaz Begum, succumbed to her wounds.

Constant shelling and firing has also taken place in parts of the Chamb sector. The echo of gunshots was also heard in the city Barnala, which is in the Indian state of Punjab. Barnala is 15 kilometres away from Pakistan’s border.

Related: Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested

People have started migrating from the border and its adjoining areas.

