Four children killed after roof collapses in Balochistan’s Pishin

February 5, 2019




Four children were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Balochistan's Pishin Tuesday morning.

Five people have been injured.

The house was located in Yaqoob Colony. The roof collapsed because of heavy rains in Pishin, said the authorities.

All the children were sleeping in one room, while their parents were in another room.

Related: Family of four killed in Pasni roof collapse

According to rescue teams, the children were between the ages of 13 to 16 years.

On January 29, four people were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Pasni. The deceased included a man, his wife, and their two sons.

 

Reporting by Sami Tareen. 
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Balochistan parties observe strike over Armaan Loni

February 4, 2019 8:07 pm

Two people killed in Karachi roof collapse

February 4, 2019 9:01 am

Zhob’s Sandeman Fort — a symbol of British rule in Balochistan

February 2, 2019 9:29 pm

Police foil bid to smuggle 60,000 litres of Iranian diesel in Balochistan’s Hub

February 1, 2019 3:56 pm

Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, snow in the northern areas

January 30, 2019 8:52 am

Family of four killed in Pasni roof collapse

January 29, 2019 10:35 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.