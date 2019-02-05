Four children killed after roof collapses in Balochistan’s Pishin

Five people have been injured.The house was located in Yaqoob Colony. The roof collapsed because of heavy rains in Pishin, said the authorities.All the children were sleeping in one room, while their parents were in another room.According to rescue teams, the children were between the ages of 13 to 16 years.On January 29, four people were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Pasni. The deceased included a man, his wife, and their two sons.Reporting by Sami Tareen.