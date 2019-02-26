Former PTDC managing director, others acquitted in corruption reference

February 26, 2019

An accountability court in Islamabad acquitted on Tuesday four people, including the former managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, accused of corruption and illegal appointments. 

Former PTDC managing director Shah Jahan Khetran was accused of illegally recruiting over 300 employees in the PTDC between 2011 and 2013 and selling the corporation’s land below market prices.

Related: Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in the Al-Azizia reference rejected by the Islamabad High Court

The cases against Khetran were based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The final verdict was announced by Justice Arshad Malik of the Islamabad accountability court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

NAB gets an extension in PTI leader Aleem Khan’s physical remand

February 25, 2019 1:11 pm

NAB to arrest Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s close aides, employees

February 24, 2019 9:22 am

Seven arrested for opening fire at local court in Islamabad’s F-8

February 23, 2019 12:44 pm

Three women killed after speeding car drives into a drain in Islamabad

February 23, 2019 11:27 am

Want to solve problems of the lawyer community, says IHC chief justice in football ground case

February 21, 2019 11:28 pm

NAB gets 14-day remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

February 21, 2019 1:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.