Former PTDC managing director, others acquitted in corruption reference

An accountability court in Islamabad acquitted on Tuesday four people, including the former managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, accused of corruption and illegal appointments.

Former PTDC managing director Shah Jahan Khetran was accused of illegally recruiting over 300 employees in the PTDC between 2011 and 2013 and selling the corporation’s land below market prices.

The cases against Khetran were based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The final verdict was announced by Justice Arshad Malik of the Islamabad accountability court.

