Former PPP MNA’s nephew surrenders himself to the Khairpur police in the Ramsha Wassan murder case

The main accused in the Ramsha Wassan murder case surrendered himself to the police on Wednesday.

The accused, Zulfiqar Wassan, is the nephew of former PPP MNA Nawab Wassan and the cousin of former Sindh minister Manzoor Wassan. He surrendered himself at 2am on Wednesday to Khairpur SSP Umer Tufail. He surrendered after mounting pressure from the media and PPP leaders.

The police registered a kidnapping case against him but didn’t add sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act even though he forcibly entered the girl’s house while armed.

According to the police, Zulfiqar is involved in 20 other cases of heinous crimes, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and dacoities. He was also wanted for three more cases of honour killings but was never arrested.

Zulfiqar has been accused of the murder of 13-year-old Ramsha, who was killed in Khairpur’s Haji Nawab Wassan Village on February 3.

Her mother said that he kidnapped Ramsha after she expressed her wish to marry her cousin. The parents then recovered her after five days with the help of local politicians. The day she returned home, five men entered their house and opened fire on her in front of her parents.

A doctor told SAMAA TV that Ramsha had already died when she was brought to the hospital. She was shot nine times, he said.

Earlier, the police registered an honour killing case against four people. However, her parents deny that Ramsha was killed in the name of honour.

Zulfiqar has been accused of running a criminal gang in Khairpur.

