Former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani stopped from leaving the country

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani has been stopped from leaving the country on Tuesday.

The PPP leader was stopped by the ASF from boarding an international flight at the Allama Iqbal International Aiport in Lahore.

According to informed sources, he was stopped because his name was on the Exit Control List.

He was boarding Thai Airways flight TG-346 to Bangkok in Thailand.

Speaking at the airport, he said he can’t even think of leaving Pakistan. He said this path of revenge is not good for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

